Hull City captain Michael Dawson is set for a three-month spell on the sidelines after injuring a knee ligament in a pre-season friendly, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defender made 32 starts last season, when Steve Bruce's charges were promoted back to the top division after one year in the Championship.

Dawson, who sustained the injury in a win at Mansfield Town on Tuesday, joins a growing list of players on the treatment table at the KC Stadium.

Midfielder Moses Odubajo will be out until 2017 with a knee injury while defender Alex Bruce is set to miss four to six months with an Achilles problem.

Manager Bruce, who has been interviewed for the vacant England job, has yet to make additions to his squad, though the injuries may force his hand ahead of their season opener at home to champions Leicester City on Aug. 13.

