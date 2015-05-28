Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
LONDON Hull City forward Abel Hernandez has been suspended for three matches for punching Manchester United's Phil Jones during their 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday, the FA said.
The fracas occurred in the 70th minute as the pair jostled during a corner -- though the incident was not seen by officials. Hull were relegated from the top-flight after the stalemate.
"Hernandez has been handed a three-match suspension, which must be served at the start of next season," the FA said in a statement.
"The forward admitted an act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video."
The Uruguayan forward joined Hull from Serie A side Palermo for a club-record fee of 9.5 million pounds ($15.8 million) last year but scored just four goals in 25 matches in all competitions.
($1 = 0.602 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)
FUNCHAL Madeira renamed its airport in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday - although it is a new statue of the four-times world player of the year that is likely to grab the headlines.