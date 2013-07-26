London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Premier League newcomers Hull City have reached a deal to buy Ivory Coast striker Yannick Sagbo from Evian Thonon Gaillard, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.
Sagboo scored six league goals last season and has made two international appearances.
The 25-year-old will join on-loan Danny Graham and George Boyd as part of Hull's forward line.
They begin their Premier League campaign at Chelsea on August 18.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.