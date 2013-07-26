Evian's Yannick Sagbo (L) challenges the ball with Paris St Germain's Diego Alfredo Lugano Moreno in their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Premier League newcomers Hull City have reached a deal to buy Ivory Coast striker Yannick Sagbo from Evian Thonon Gaillard, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

Sagboo scored six league goals last season and has made two international appearances.

The 25-year-old will join on-loan Danny Graham and George Boyd as part of Hull's forward line.

They begin their Premier League campaign at Chelsea on August 18.

