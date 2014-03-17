Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
LONDON Hull City owner Assem Allam's pledge to change the club's name to Hull Tigers next season suffered a setback on Monday when the Football Association was advised by its membership committee to reject the request.
"The FA can confirm its Membership Committee met on Wednesday (12 March) and has made a unanimous recommendation to The FA Council to reject Hull City's request to change their playing name to Hull Tigers from next season," a statement on the FA's website said.
The recommendation will now be discussed and voted upon at a full FA Council meeting on April 9 before which Allam can make another submission to change the Premier League club's name after 109 years.
Egyptian-born Allam, who bought his local club in 2010 having established successful businesses in the area, believes a change to Hull Tigers would help generate more revenue but his plan provoked fierce opposition from fans.
Allam has said he would walk away from the club if the FA turned down his request to change the name.
Hull face third tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.