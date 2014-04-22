Hull City's Yannick Sagbo has been fined £15,000 over comments posted on Twitter relating to the "quenelle" gesture, the FA said on Tuesday.

The French-born Ivory Coast international was charged in April after posting a picture of Nicolas Anelka making the "quenelle" gesture, which has links to anti-Semitism, with the caption "legend".

"The FA considered the comment to be an aggravated breach, as defined in FA Rule E3, in that it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion or belief," the FA said in a statement on its website.

Sagbo, 25, has been warned about his future conduct and ordered to complete a compulsory education course. He admitted the breach of regulations and can appeal the decision.

French striker Anelka was handed a five-match ban for making the gesture during a goal celebration for West Bromwich Albion in December. He was later sacked for gross misconduct after he announced his intention to quit the Premier League club.

