FA Cup finalists Hull City, who will play in the Europa League next season, released club captain Robert Koren and Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Faye on Friday.

Koren, 33, a Slovenian midfielder who played at the 2010 World Cup, moved to England with West Bromwich Albion in 2007.

He joined Hull three years later and helped them back to the Premier League but was an unused substitute in the Cup final defeat by Arsenal last weekend.

The much-travelled Faye, 36, had three seasons in France with Lens and Istres, then moved to England, where he played for Bolton, Newcastle, Stoke and West Ham before Hull.

Hull said on their website that goalkeeper Steve Harper’s contract has been automatically extended for a further year, after an appearance-based clause was activated within his original 12-month deal.

