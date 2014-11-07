LONDON Hull City manager Steve Bruce is warning his side against counting their chickens when they travel to winless Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fourteenth-placed Hull have taken two points from their last two away games, against Arsenal and Liverpool, and Bruce has called for the same determination at Turf Moor against Sean Dyche's basement side.

"It is just as difficult a challenge. We know all about Burnley and how difficult it can be," Bruce told reporters on Friday. "They have still got a great spirit and they are desperate to stay in this league.

"I am a big admirer of Sean and what he has done. I also admire his team. We must avoid being the first team they pick a win up from.

"If we just think we can roll up there and jog around then we have had it because they will roll us over. We have to go there and treat them like it's Liverpool or Arsenal."

Burnley, who have won seven of their last eight meetings against Hull, have collected just four points from their opening 10 games, yet Dyche remains upbeat despite his side's precarious situation.

"Sometimes you have to be at the bottom of the valley to appreciate the view from the top of the mountain," he told the club's website.

"The players here are motivated to win games and so am I. Our resources are a challenge in doing that, because they are developing, learning, progressing and trying to win all at once. That's a tough ask, but a challenge that we want."

