The celebrations erupted after Hull City's 1-0 home win over Liverpool on Tuesday but the champagne will be kept on ice after manager Steve Bruce said they need more than their 34 points to stay in the Premier League.

Michael Dawson's first-half goal and some solid defending helped Hull to a second successive victory, after they beat Crystal Palace at the weekend, and moved them up to 15th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

"It is a great victory -- make no bones about it. But we have still got a bit to do, I don't think 34 points is enough," Bruce told the BBC.

"We have given ourselves an outstanding chance but that's all it is. We've earned back-to-back wins and two clean sheets. We showed some of the resilience we've shown over the last few years since I've been here. So it's a big step in the right direction."

Three of Hull's remaining four games are at home but they face one of the toughest run-ins of all the relegation candidates with matches against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

They also have a huge clash against bottom side Burnley on May 9.

"I always knew we had four matches at home out of our last five, Arsenal and Manchester United at home and also Burnley, who are fighting like us," Bruce added.

"It is never easy in the Premier League against anyone but home advantage can give you an advantage. The win stands us in good stead but we have got Arsenal on Monday night so have to be at our best again."

Premier League bottom six:

15 Hull City 34 8 10 16 32 45 34

16 Aston Villa 34 8 8 18 26 48 32

17 Leicester City 33 8 7 18 35 51 31

-------------------------

18 Sunderland 33 5 15 13 26 49 30

19 Queens Park Rangers 34 7 6 21 38 59 27

20 Burnley 34 5 11 18 26 52 26

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)