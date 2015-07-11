LONDON Hull City owner Assem Allam's attempt to change the club's name to Hull Tigers has been rejected for a second time, the Football Association said in a statement on Saturday.

The FA Council, made up of representatives from across English soccer, voted 69.9 percent against the name change having previously blocked the idea in 2014.

Allam, whose side were relegated from the Premier League in May, has faced fan protests over his plans and had said he would look to sell the club if his wishes were not met.

Tigers is already Hull's nickname but Allam believes an official change would make the east coast club more marketable.

