United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Hull City have completed the transfer of midfielder Jake Livermore from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed club record fee.
Livermore, 24, spent last season on loan at Hull, making 41 appearances in all competitions and helping them to avoid relegation with a 16th place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.
He also played in the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.
"I'm delighted to be joining Hull City on a permanent basis," he told the club website on Wednesday after signing a three-year contract.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my season here on loan and I firmly believe that this club will keep on going from strength to strength. I made my feelings known that I wanted to come here permanently and once the two clubs had agreed the fee, it was very straightforward."
Livermore graduated from Tottenham's youth academy to the senior team, and has been capped once by England.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.