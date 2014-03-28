Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering kidney damage at West Ham United on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.
The Scotland international has been in hospital since he was sent off at Upton Park for bundling over Mohamed Diame in the 2-1 defeat.
Manager Steve Bruce said the player had suffered "a really nasty injury".
"I went to see him yesterday in the high dependency unit in London, in hospital, and the kid's in a lot of pain," he told reporters on Friday.
"Overnight the observations are better but he's awaiting another CT scan this morning and we hope that it will repair ... it certainly looks like he's going to miss the rest of the season, that's for sure."
Hull, who play at Stoke City on Saturday and face Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 13, recalled Bosnian-born Swiss international goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from League One (third tier) side Leyton Orient on Thursday.
Jakupovic, 29, is expected to be used as back-up for reserve goalkeeper Steve Harper.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.