Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who was sent off against West Ham United on Wednesday, has had his claim for wrongful dismissal upheld, the Football Association said on Friday.
The Scotland international was red-carded for fouling Mohamed Diame during Hull's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Upton Park, but an Independent Regulatory Commission cleared him of any wrongdoing.
McGregor, however, is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to a kidney injury sustained in the incident with the Senegalese international.
Speaking at a news conference of Friday, Hull manager Steve Bruce said the player had spent time in hospital after suffering "a really nasty injury".
"I went to see him yesterday in the high dependency unit in London, in hospital, and the kid's in a lot of pain," Bruce told reporters.
"Overnight the observations are better but he's awaiting another CT scan this morning and we hope that it will repair ... it certainly looks like he's going to miss the rest of the season, that's for sure."
Hull, who play at Stoke City on Saturday and face Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 13, recalled Bosnian-born Swiss international goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from League One (third tier) side Leyton Orient on Thursday.
Jakupovic, 29, is expected to be used as back-up for reserve goalkeeper Steve Harper.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.