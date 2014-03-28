West Ham United's Mohamed Diame (R) is fouled by Hull City's goalkeeper Allan McGregor (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Boleyn Ground in London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who was sent off against West Ham United on Wednesday, has had his claim for wrongful dismissal upheld, the Football Association said on Friday.

The Scotland international was red-carded for fouling Mohamed Diame during Hull's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Upton Park, but an Independent Regulatory Commission cleared him of any wrongdoing.

McGregor, however, is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to a kidney injury sustained in the incident with the Senegalese international.

Speaking at a news conference of Friday, Hull manager Steve Bruce said the player had spent time in hospital after suffering "a really nasty injury".

"I went to see him yesterday in the high dependency unit in London, in hospital, and the kid's in a lot of pain," Bruce told reporters.

"Overnight the observations are better but he's awaiting another CT scan this morning and we hope that it will repair ... it certainly looks like he's going to miss the rest of the season, that's for sure."

Hull, who play at Stoke City on Saturday and face Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 13, recalled Bosnian-born Swiss international goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from League One (third tier) side Leyton Orient on Thursday.

Jakupovic, 29, is expected to be used as back-up for reserve goalkeeper Steve Harper.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)