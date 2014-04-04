Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor remains in hospital more than a week after suffering damage to his kidney during a Premier League loss to West Ham United.

The Scotland international was injured in a collision with Mohamed Diame in the 2-1 defeat on March 26, an incident that led to him being sent off before the red card was later overturned.

"Allan is still in hospital to this day," manager Steve Bruce told a news conference on Friday.

"We're hoping that he'll be out tomorrow. He's out of the high dependency unit and things have gone as well as they could have for him in the circumstances, but it shows you what type of injury it is with him still being in hospital 10 days later.

"We obviously wish him a speedy recovery. The doctors say that he's going to be out for six weeks and I'm sure he'll be doing everything he possibly can to get himself back. But we've got to make sure we do the right thing by him and make sure that he recovers from a really nasty injury."

Hull host Swansea City on Saturday, with both sides seven points clear of the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)