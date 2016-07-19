Hull City midfielder Moses Odubajo has been ruled out for up to six months after he sustained a knee ligament injury during a friendly against lower division side Grimsby Town, the Premier League club have announced.

The 22-year-old, who made 42 league appearances last season as the club returned to the Premier League, ruptured his medial patellofemoral ligament in his side's goalless draw on Friday.

"It's desperately disappointing news for Moses. He was exceptional for us last season as we won promotion back to the Premier League," manager Steve Bruce told the club's website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

"I know how much he was looking forward to testing himself in the top-flight of English football and to now have to sit out the first half of the season is a big blow - both for him and for the Club."

Hull begin their 2016-17 season at home against England's top flight champions Leicester City on Aug. 13.

