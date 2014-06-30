Norwich City's goalscorer Robert Snodgrass celebrates after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich in East England, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has joined Hull City on a three-year deal from relegated Norwich City, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old moved for an undisclosed fee after spending two seasons at Norwich.

"Having spoken to the owners and the manager here, and having seen the plans they have for this club, I was very keen to be a part of it all," Snodgrass told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

Hull, beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May, also signed midfielder Jake Livermore from Tottenham Hotspur last week after he spent last season on loan at the KC Stadium.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)