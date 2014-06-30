Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has joined Hull City on a three-year deal from relegated Norwich City, the Premier League side announced on Monday.
The 26-year-old moved for an undisclosed fee after spending two seasons at Norwich.
"Having spoken to the owners and the manager here, and having seen the plans they have for this club, I was very keen to be a part of it all," Snodgrass told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com).
Hull, beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May, also signed midfielder Jake Livermore from Tottenham Hotspur last week after he spent last season on loan at the KC Stadium.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.