Hull City's Robert Snodgrass in action with Bournemouth's Harry Arter. AFC Bournemouth v Hull City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 15/10/16. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic

Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass is expected to be out of action for upto a month after suffering ankle ligament damage during the defeat against Stoke City, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Scans have confirmed that @RobSnodgrass7 sustained ankle ligament damage during Saturday's @PremierLeague game against @StokeCity," Hull City tweeted.

"As a result, the Scottish international is expected to be out of action for up to four weeks."

The 29-year-old has scored three goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, including the winner against English champions Leicester City, and netted late against Burnley to salvage a draw.

Hull, who are 18th in the Premier League table having lost their last five league games, face Bristol City in the League Cup on Tuesday, before travelling to Watford in the league on Saturday.

