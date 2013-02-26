Stoke City defender Robert Huth was charged with violent conduct by the English FA on Tuesday after an off-the-ball clash with Fulham's Philippe Senderos during their Premier League meeting at the weekend.

"Huth was involved in an incident ... which was not seen by the match officials, but caught on video," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

The German, whose side lost 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, has until 1800 GMT to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows)