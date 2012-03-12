Arsenal's Robin van Persie (L) and Newcastle United's goalkeeper Tim Krul confront each other during their English English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (C) scores past Newcastle United's goalkeeper Tim Krul (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Arsenal narrowed the gap on third-placed Tottenham Hotspur to a point when Thomas Vermaelen struck deep in stoppage time as they came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League match on Monday.

The visitors went ahead in the 14th minute through Hatem Ben Arfa's low drive but their celebrations were extremely short-lived as Arsenal's man of the moment Robin van Persie struck to level the scores less than a minute later.

Arsenal were in danger of failing to turn their dominance into more goals before Vermaelen prodded home in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Newcastle failed to clear.

The result left Arsenal in fourth with 52 points from 28 games, one behind arch-rivals Spurs whose stranglehold on third spot has loosened after three successive defeats. Newcastle stayed sixth on 44 points, five behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United jumped above Manchester City at the top of the table after beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Sunday as their title rivals lost 1-0 at Swansea City.

(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by)