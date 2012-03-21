Manchester City's Carlos Tevez (C) challenges Chelsea's Jose Bosingwa (L) and Michael Essien during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City's Samir Nasri celebrates after scoring against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Samir Nasri (R) celebrates after scoring against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Carlos Tevez marked his Manchester City return by setting up Samir Nasri's late winner in a vital 2-1 home victory over Chelsea on Wednesday that kept the pressure on leaders Manchester United in the title race.

The Argentine, an outcast since September after falling out with the club, came off the bench with City trailing 1-0 to Gary Cahill's deflected shot and his moment of class in the 85th minute allowed City to move to within a point of United.

Sergio Aguero had levelled from the penalty spot for City who have won all 15 home league matches this season.

Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at home with Stoke City in their first game since their FA Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers was abandoned following Fabrice Muamba's cardiac arrest.

Rafael van der Vaart scored a late equaliser for Spurs to end a run of three league defeats but they fell below north London rivals Arsenal who won 1-0 at Everton to climb to third.

Arsenal have 55 points to Tottenham's 54 with Chelsea, who host Tottenham on Saturday, on 49.

Liverpool suffered a late collapse in west London, throwing away a 2-0 lead to concede three late goals and lose 3-2 at relegation-threatened Queens Rark Rangers.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)