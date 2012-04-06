Newcastle United's Papiss Cisse celebrates scoring against Swansea City during their English Premier League soccer match at Liberty Stadium in Swansea April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Newcastle United's in-form striker Papiss Cisse struck twice to lead his side to a 2-0 win at Swansea City in the Premier league on Friday that lifted them above Chelsea into fifth place.

The Senegal international, fast becoming one of the best signings of the season after arriving from Bundesliga strugglers Freiburg in January, scored in each half to give Alan Pardew's team 56 points from 32 matches.

Chelsea (53 points), however, can go back above Newcastle on goal difference by winning at home to second from bottom Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur, in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot on 58 points, visit Sunderland also on Saturday.

Leaders Manchester United (76 points) host Queens Park Rangers on Sunday when second-placed Manchester City (71) visit Arsenal (58) who are in third position.

Cisse opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he picked up an excellent pass from Yohan Cabaye and fired a low shot past Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Swansea, who are 11th in the 20-team table, enjoyed plenty of first-half possession but rarely troubled Tim Krul in the Newcastle goal.

Cisse went close to a second goal in the 65th minute when he sent a fierce low drive whistling past Vorm's right-hand post.

The Senegalese then put the game beyond Swansea with a delightful goal four minutes later.

Cisse received the ball from Cabaye in an awkward position 15 metres out but he showed great dexterity to get it out from under his feet and deliver a pinpoint chip that sailed over Vorn into the net.

It was his sixth goal in his last three league appearance and his ninth in eight matches for Newcastle.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ken Ferris)