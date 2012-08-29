Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Premier League Everton brushed aside Leyton Orient 5-0 in their League Cup second-round tie at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
David Moyes' in-form team led 4-0 at halftime courtesy of a Kevin Mirallas double and were never threatened by the League One side.
Mirallas opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Leon Osman scored in between the Belgian's second just before the half-hour mark.
Mirallas was involved in Victor Anichebe's 35th-minute goal which sent the Blues into the break with an unassailable lead.
Everton grabbed their fifth midway through the second half when Magaye Gueye netted from the edge of the area.
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.