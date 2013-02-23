LONDON Dimitar Berbatov struck a stunning volley with the last kick of the first half to give Fulham a 1-0 win over Stoke City in a mid-table Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The former Bulgaria captain, making his 200th Premier League appearance, found the top corner with a brilliantly-executed right foot shot that gave Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic no chance and proved to be the match-winner at Craven Cottage.

Stoke spurned an excellent chance to equalise in the 56th minute when John Walters' poorly taken penalty, awarded after Ashkan Dejagah was adjudged to have handled a Brek Shea pass, was saved low to his right by keeper Mark Schwarzer.

It was only Fulham's fourth win in their last 19 league matches and their first clean sheet at home for 10 games as they moved up to 11th in the table with 32 points from 27 games, one place and a point behind Stoke.

Five other league matches are taking place at 1500 GMT including league leaders Manchester United's visit to bottom-placed Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

