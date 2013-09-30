Newcastle United's Loic Remy (L) scores past Everton's Tim Howard during their English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A stunning first-half performance by striker Romelu Lukaku guided Everton to a 3-2 home victory over Newcastle on Monday to lift his side to fourth and maintain the Premier League's only unbeaten record.

The 20-year-old Belgian, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, scored twice, set up a goal for teenager Ross Barkley and also had two efforts disallowed for offside in the first 45 minutes.

Second-half goals by Yohan Cabaye after 51 minutes and Loic Remy a minute from time gave the visitors hope but they were largely outplayed.

"He (Lukaku) is strong, powerful and extremely knowledgeable. He is also very gifted and at times unplayable," Everton manager Roberto Martinez told Sky Sports.

Everton were ahead after five minutes when the pace of Kevin Mirallas on the right took him clear of the Newcastle cover and he crossed for Lukaku to side-foot home.

The striker made the second after 25 minutes when he burst from midfield and fed Barkley, the 19-year-old slipping the ball past two defenders and beyond goalkeeper Tim Krul from 18 metres.

It was 3-0 on 37 minutes as Everton's dominance continued.

A huge clearance by goalkeeper Tim Howard was allowed to bounce just outside the Newcastle area. Krul's mid-air swipe missed the ball and Lukaku beat a Fabricio Collocini challenge to score from close range.

Newcastle, overrun in the first half, looked a different side after the break and Yoan Gouffran hit a post before a superb 25-metre strike from Cabaye made it 3-1 six minutes after the restart. Remy's late goal made for a nervous finish.

The win took Everton four places up the table on 12 points from six games, three points behind leaders Arsenal. Newcastle stay 16th with seven.

