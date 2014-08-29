England's Luke Shaw is pictured before their international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Miami, ahead of the 2014 World Cup June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LONDON England manager Roy Hodgson was wrong to criticise Luke Shaw's fitness and the defender is an "example" in the changing room, Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

Having joined United from Southampton for around 30 million pounds after the World Cup, Shaw was told by Van Gaal during a pre season tour of the United States that he was "not very fit".

Shaw has since missed the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury and England manager Hodgson has come out and said the youngster struggled with his fitness at the World Cup.

But fiery Dutchman Van Gaal dismissed Hodgson's claims and believes the 19-year-old has reacted in the perfect manner to the criticism he has faced.

"I have read nasty articles about him (Shaw)," Van Gaal told reporters ahead of his side's trip to promoted Burnley on Saturday.

"In the United States I said to him 'you came not fit'. But I changed his programme and he did everything that he was to do to be fit and now he is an example in the dressing room.

"He is not fit now because he is injured but Roy Hodgson cannot judge him because I have never seen him here at a training session."

Van Gaal is yet to register a competitive victory since taking charge at United, claiming just one point from two league games and suffering the embarrassment of a 4-0 League Cup thrashing at third-tier MK Dons on Tuesday.

Yet the former Bayern Munich boss is adamant he will be a success at Old Trafford if he is given time to develop his own playing style.

"I am confident I will succeed here but I need time," Van Gaal said. "We are building up a new team. I have said many times that I need time.

"It always takes three months. Players are used to other philosophies."

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria joined from Real Madrid for a British-record 59.7 million pounds this week and is likely to make his debut against Burnley but fellow new signing Marcos Rojo will miss out because of work permit issues.

United have spent over 130 million pounds during the transfer window and with Monday's deadline drawing nearer, Van Gaal said there could be some comings and goings at Old Trafford after some players have failed to impress.

"I give my opinion and the player can do what he wants with that opinion," Van Gaal said.

"Before I started, I said that I shall give every player a fair chance and I have done that. I have given players a chance before Sept. 1 to move or not.

"I don't think it was good if I came as manager and wanted 11 new players. I have given the players a chance here."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)