Chelsea's John Terry (R) and Cesar Azpilicueta (L) challenge Manchester City's Edin Dzeko during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta (2nd R) is shown a red card by match referee Mike Dean during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (C) challenges Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chelsea's Diego Costa (R) fights for the ball with Manchester City's Fernandinho during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chelsea's Diego Costa (R) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United's Angel Di Maria (L) celebrates with team-mate Radamel Falcao after scoring a goal against Leicester City during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leicester City's David Nugent (R) scores a penalty against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United's Radamel Falcao (R) challenges Leicester City's Wes Morgan during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) and Radamel Falcao (C) challenge Leicester City's Wes Morgan during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal (R) and his assistant Ryan Giggs react during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa (R) celebrates with teammate Andy King after scoring a penalty against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United's Angel Di Maria (R) challenges Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The scoreboard displays the match score between Manchester United and Leicester City in their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Chelsea icon Frank Lampard scored for Manchester City to end his old club's perfect start to the Premier League season while Leicester City came from 3-1 down to beat Manchester United 5-3 on a remarkable day in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lampard, Chelsea's record scorer with 211 goals in his 13 years at Stamford Bridge and still looking out of place in City's light blue shirt after years in Chelsea's royal blue, came on as a late substitute and scored to give the champions a 1-1 draw against the league leaders but did not celebrate the goal that earned his side a point.

He left the pitch to a standing ovation from the Chelsea fans as well as applause from the City supporters.

Earlier United, who raced into a 2-0 lead at Leicester City and then led 3-1 with 33 minutes to play, ended up beaten 5-3 in a game that will live on as one of Leicester's most unlikely victories of modern times.

But the shocks did not stop there with West Bromwich Albion winning 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur for their first league win of the season while Crystal Palace, also without a league win, came from behind to beat Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park.

After the dust settled, Chelsea remained top with 13 points from their five matches, followed by Southampton and Aston Villa on 10 points.

City were sixth on eight points, level with Leicester who climbed from 13th to seventh, leaving United languishing in 12th spot.

West Brom and Palace, who started the day in the bottom two positions, climbed up to 15th and 16th behind Everton in 14th leaving Newcastle bottom on goal difference from Burnley.

POIGNANT GOAL

While the most dramatic events of the day unfolded at Leicester's King Power Stadium, the most poignant personal event took place at the Etihad Stadium, when Lampard, on a short-term loan at City from his MLS side New York City, replaced Aleksandar Kolarov with 12 minutes to play and City trailing Chelsea 1-0.

City were also down to 10 men following the 66th minute dismissal of Pablo Zabaleta for a foul on Diego Costa and they were also a goal down to Andre Schurrle's 71st minute far post tap-in following a swift break.

Enter Lampard. Not only is he Chelsea's all-time top scorer but he is also third on their all-time appearance list but when James Milner crossed, Lampard struck and his low volley flew past Thibaut Courtois for City's equaliser.

"It's a really difficult one. I'd be unprofessional if I came on and didn't do my job so I'm mixed with it," he told Sky Sports.

"The Chelsea fans were singing my name and it was an emotional day. It's not how I expected to say goodbye to the Chelsea fans. I woke up this morning and didn't know what I wanted from today so I'm glad it's out of the way. I guess this is a happy medium."

UNITED COLLAPSE

Manchester United led 2-0 and 3-1 at the King Power Stadium but finished with 10 men and no points after Leicester's astonishing fight back.

United were 2-0 up inside 16 minutes with a header from Robin van Persie and a brilliant chip from Angel di Maria. Leonardo Ulloa headed Leicester back into the game in the 17th minute before Ander Herrara back-heeled United 3-1 up after 57 minutes.

But Leicester then replied with four unanswered goals from a David Nugent penalty after 62 minutes, an equaliser from Esteban Cambiasso after 64 minutes, the fourth from Jamie Vardy after 79 minutes when he broke into space and the fifth from Ulloa with another penalty after 83 minutes which saw young United defender Tyler Blackett red carded.

"It was absolutely brilliant," said man-of-the-match Jamie Vardy.

"We had done our research this week and their attacking options are frightening but the diamond formation they play leaves a lot of space behind the full backs and we looked to exploit that," he said.

Manchester United had beaten Leicester in nine of their last 10 league meetings, and drawn the other, since Leicester last beat United in the league in January 1998.

Stunned United manager Louis van Gaal told the BBC: "I cannot say that I am happy," Van Gaal said. "In the world of football, these matches happen. I was a coach at Barcelona in my first year and we were 3-0 ahead, with 15 minutes to play and we lost 3-4.

"It is not good because we have the game in our pocket and gave it away. Not because of Leicester, we gave it away and I don't like that."

In the other early match West Bromwich Albion climbed off the bottom of the table when they won their first match of the season, 1-0 at out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur who started the season well but have now lost their last two home matches.

The only goal at White Hart Lane was headed home by James Morrison after 74 minutes.

Everton, like Spurs, played in the Europa League on Thursday and like Spurs, lost at home. Romelu Lukaku gave Everton a ninth minute lead before goals from Mile Jedinak from the spot, Fraizer Campbell and Yannick Bolasie put Palace ahead.

Leighton Baines scored a late penalty for Everton who have now won only three of their last 10 games.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)