LONDON Queens Park Rangers' relegation fears worsened and their dismal away record continued with a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat for QPR, who have lost 13 of 14 away games this season, left them 19th with 22 points from 29 matches.

Palace are relatively safe in 12th with 33 points.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead before the hosts scored two goals in two minutes through James McArthur and Joel Ward before halftime to deflate the visitors.

Matt Phillips pulled a late goal back with a thunderous strike but it failed to spark a QPR revival and Chris Ramsey's side now face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

"The only thing we can do is go back the drawing board," Ramsey told BT Sport. "We know we let ourselves down in key moments today and we need to take that out of our game.

"I wouldn't say I'm confident (to avoid relegation) because I don't think anybody below that line is confident but we still have the willingness and the players to complete the task."

With 17th-placed Aston Villa three points above them, QPR needed to address their poor away record and leave Selhurst Park with a positive result to give themselves renewed hope.

But Palace tested QPR down the flanks early on and they got their reward when Yannick Bolasie tore down the left and slid the ball along the box for the Zaha to stab home. Bolasie was at the heart of Palace's second as the winger's low cross was turned in by McArthur and QPR looked to be sinking without a trace two minutes later when Ward curled a shot past Rob Green from the edge of the area. Phillips's stunning strike from 45 metres was the shining light in a lacklustre QPR performance. Second-placed Manchester City travel to Burnley later on Saturday needing a win to close the five-point gap on leaders Chelsea, who play Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal host West Ham United hoping to cement third spot, while Sunderland and Aston Villa meet in a relegation scrap at the Stadium of Light. Bottom side Leicester City play Hull City.

