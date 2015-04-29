Football - Leicester City v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 29/4/15Ramires celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring the third goal for ChelseaAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

LONDON Chelsea came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 on Wednesday and move to within one win of clinching the Premier League title for the first time in five years.

Chelsea were labelled as "boring" by Arsenal fans during the 0-0 London derby on Sunday and they were below par against a Leicester side chasing a fifth successive league win to boost their chances of survival in the top flight.

Marc Albrighton fired Leicester ahead in first-half stoppage time but Didier Drogba equalised soon after the restart before late goals from John Terry and Ramires ensured Chelsea will seal the title with victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Chelsea have 80 points from 34 games with last season's champions Manchester City second on 67. Third-placed Arsenal also have 67 but they have played a game less.

Leicester remained 17th with 31 points from 34 games, one point ahead of 18th-placed Sunderland but Nigel Pearson's side have played a game more.

"I think maybe we are scared to win the league," Drogba told Sky Sports. "Two wins and then we get the trophy but this one was difficult. We have to give credit to Leicester.

"In the second half we came back and we wanted to make sure the game against Crystal Palace is the one that gives us the league.

"We don't get enough credit. We are top of the league, we have the most points and people find us boring."

Leicester kept things tight in the early stages but they were forced to make two quick substitutions because of injury, Matty James replacing midfielder Andy King and Ritchie De Laet coming on for defender Robert Huth.

The home side's rhythm was not disrupted, however, and left back Paul Konchesky forced Petr Cech into a smart save at his near post before Chelsea cleared their lines after a scramble in the box.

Leicester took the lead when Jamie Vardy crossed the ball into the box and Albrighton capitalised on Cesar Azpilicueta's slip to sidefoot past Cech.

But just as Leicester fans chanted "We are staying up", Chelsea equalised when Drogba swept home Branislav Ivanovic's cross in the 48th minute to level the scores.

Chelsea were being well contained by Leicester but the visitors snatched the lead in the 79th minute when Gary Cahill headed Cesc Fabregas's corner towards goal and Terry was lurking at the back post to flick the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

If Chelsea's second was a little fortunate, their third was anything but as Brazilian midfielder Ramires fired a left-foot shot home from the edge of the box to take the London side closer to the title.

