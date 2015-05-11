Football - Arsenal v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 11/5/15Arsenal's Nacho Monreal misses a chance to score as Swansea's Federico Fernandez looks onAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON Arsenal's hopes of catching Manchester City for second place in the Premier League suffered a setback after a late Bafetimbi Gomis header, verified by goalline technology, handed Swansea City a 1-0 win at the Emirates on Monday.

Substitute Gomis struck five minutes from time, meeting Jefferson Montero's cross with a header that crossed the line before it was scooped out by keeper David Ospina, the goal confirmed almost immediately to the referee by the goalline technology system.

Arsenal, who have three games left to play, remain on 70 points, three points behind City who have two games left and sit in pole position for automatic entry to next season's Champions League group stage.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski frustrated his former side, the Poland international making several good saves in the second half to thwart the home side.

Arsenal, unchanged for fifth successive game, had rarely tested Fabianski in a tepid opening half.

It took almost an hour for Arsenal to muster their first shot on target with Olivier Giroud shooting straight at Fabianski.

Arsenal pressed forward with greater urgency and Fabianski denied Alexis Sanchez and then Theo Walcott with a fine double save.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Pritha Sarkar)