LONDON Chelsea maintained their iron grip on top spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and Sergio Aguero fired a four-goal warning that Manchester City will not relinquish their title without a fight.
Goals from Oscar and Cesc Fabregas made it seven wins from eight games for Chelsea, who overcame the sending-off of Cesar Azpilicueta before halftime to stay five points clear.
Aguero lit up the day's early kickoff, scoring all four goals as Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in a match of four penalties and a red card for Spurs defender Federico Fazio.
The Argentine scored twice from the spot and had another penalty saved.
Pride of place, however, went to Southampton who thrashed Sunderland 8-0 to stay in third place.
West Ham United moved into the top four after a 3-1 victory at struggling Burnley.
Arsenal's mediocre start to the season continued as they were held to their fifth draw in eight matches, Danny Welbeck scoring late to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Hull City.
Everton returned to form with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City was a delayed kickoff after a pre-match safety issue with a new video screen inside St James' Park.
