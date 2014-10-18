Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) shoots past Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen to score his fourth goal during their English Premier League soccer match against at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City's James Milner (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's Vincenty Kompany react during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his third goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (TOP) challenges Crystal Palace's Fraizer Campbell during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic (L) challenges Crystal Palace's Joe Ward during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Chelsea maintained their iron grip on top spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and Sergio Aguero fired a four-goal warning that Manchester City will not relinquish their title without a fight.

Goals from Oscar and Cesc Fabregas made it seven wins from eight games for Chelsea, who overcame the sending-off of Cesar Azpilicueta before halftime to stay five points clear.

Aguero lit up the day's early kickoff, scoring all four goals as Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in a match of four penalties and a red card for Spurs defender Federico Fazio.

The Argentine scored twice from the spot and had another penalty saved.

Pride of place, however, went to Southampton who thrashed Sunderland 8-0 to stay in third place.

West Ham United moved into the top four after a 3-1 victory at struggling Burnley.

Arsenal's mediocre start to the season continued as they were held to their fifth draw in eight matches, Danny Welbeck scoring late to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Hull City.

Everton returned to form with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City was a delayed kickoff after a pre-match safety issue with a new video screen inside St James' Park.

