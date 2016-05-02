Leicester City fans react during their team's soccer match against Manchester United, as they watch the match on television in the Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Leicester City fans celebrate after their team drew against Manchester United while watching the game on a big screen, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Leicester City's Robert Huth applauds the fans at the end of the gameReuters / Darren Staples

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Leicester City's Andy King and Robert Huth at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Leicester City fans celebrate after their team scores against Manchester United while watching the game on a big screen, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Leicester City's Danny Simpson and Wes Morgan in action with Manchester United's Marouane FellainiAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Leicester City fans react as their team scores a goal against Manchester United, as they watch the match in the Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Leicester City failed to grasp their first chance to clinch the Premier League title when they drew 1-1 at Manchester United on Sunday but they moved ever closer to a first English top-flight crown.

That will be confirmed if Tottenham Hotspur do not beat Chelsea on Monday and, whatever the result at Stamford Bridge, Claudio Ranieri's side need two points from their last two games to complete their fairytale triumph.

The draw also hit United's hopes of securing a Champions League qualification spot, although Southampton's 4-2 victory over fourth-placed Manchester City kept them in the hunt.

Leicester have secured their place in Europe's premier competition and their manager Claudio Ranieri will not even be watching the Chelsea v Spurs game with his team eight points clear at the top of the table.

"I think I’m on a flight back from Italy so it’s difficult for me to watch the match,” the Italian said.

“My mother is 96 years old and I would like to have a lunch with her. I will be the last man in England to know.”

Ranieri believed Leicester, who had Danny Drinkwater sent off for a second bookable offence late on, deserved their point which was secured by a powerful Wes Morgan header after Anthony Martial scored early for the hosts.

United manager Louis van Gaal brushed off speculation that he is about to lose his job.

"I think we played one of our best matches of the season, but it was not enough. Next year you will see me again," he said and his chances of staying at Old Trafford were helped by City's loss at Southampton.

Sadio Mane bagged his second hat-trick of the season to take his tally to 14 and Shane Long also scored for seventh-placed Southampton with Serbian Dusan Tadic providing assists for three of the goals.

City appeared to have one eye on Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and are now only four points ahead of fifth-placed United who have a game in hand.

In Sunday's other game, a Liverpool side showing eight changes lost 3-1 at Swansea City, whose victory secured their Premier League status for another year.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)