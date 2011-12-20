West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
LONDON Steve Kean's tenure as Blackburn Rovers manager was left hanging by a thread after his team slumped to the bottom of the Premier League following a 2-1 home defeat by neighbours and fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers Tuesday.
Blackburn went behind after just five minutes when Mark Davies found space to fire home and Nigel Reo-Coker made it 2-0 for the visitors on the half-hour after more sloppy defending.
Amid chants of "Kean out" from the disgruntled home fans Blackburn responded with a Yakubu Aiyegbeni goal after 67 minutes but they could not find the equaliser and now prop up the table on 10 points from 17 matches, two behind Bolton.
In Tuesday's other game, lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers salvaged a point against promoted Norwich City in a 2-2 draw thanks to a late header from Ronald Zubar at Molineux.
The result left Norwich ninth with 21 points from 17 games, while Wolves crept up one place to 16th with 15 points, two points clear of Wigan Athletic in the relegation zone.
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach’s bumpy, rain-softened greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.