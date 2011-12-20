Bolton Wanderers' Nigel Reo-Coker (R) celebrates scoring as Blackburn Rovers' goalkeeper Paul Robinson reacts during their English Premier League soccer match at Ewood Park in Blackburn, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Blackburn Rovers' manager Steve Kean reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park in Blackburn, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Blackburn Rovers' manager Steve Kean reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park in Blackburn, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Blackburn Rovers' Simon Vukcevic (R) challenges for the ball with Bolton Wanderers' Ivan Klasnic during their English Premier League soccer match at Ewood Park in Blackburn, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Blackburn Rovers' Jason Lowe (L) challenges for the ball with Bolton Wanderers' Martin Petrov during their English Premier League soccer match at Ewood Park in Blackburn, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil NoblePUBLICATIONS

Blackburn Rovers' fans unfurl a banner demanding the dismissal of their manager Steve Kean during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park in Blackburn, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Steve Kean's tenure as Blackburn Rovers manager was left hanging by a thread after his team slumped to the bottom of the Premier League following a 2-1 home defeat by neighbours and fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers Tuesday.

Blackburn went behind after just five minutes when Mark Davies found space to fire home and Nigel Reo-Coker made it 2-0 for the visitors on the half-hour after more sloppy defending.

Amid chants of "Kean out" from the disgruntled home fans Blackburn responded with a Yakubu Aiyegbeni goal after 67 minutes but they could not find the equaliser and now prop up the table on 10 points from 17 matches, two behind Bolton.

In Tuesday's other game, lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers salvaged a point against promoted Norwich City in a 2-2 draw thanks to a late header from Ronald Zubar at Molineux.

The result left Norwich ninth with 21 points from 17 games, while Wolves crept up one place to 16th with 15 points, two points clear of Wigan Athletic in the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)