Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Defender Tiago Ilori has joined Reading from Liverpool on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Portugal youth international joined Liverpool from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 and made three senior appearances for the Premier League club.
"Tiago is the type of defender a lot of people like - his technical skill, passing ability, pace, quality and physique. We always want players with those attributes within our squad," Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club website. (www.readingfc.co.uk)
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.