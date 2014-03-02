LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's England right-back Kyle Walker and their Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will both miss Wednesday's friendly between the two countries, Spurs manager Tim Sherwood said on Sunday.

Walker, who has a hip injury, and Eriksen, who has injured his back, both missed Spurs' 1-0 Premier League win over Cardiff City at White Hart Lane and Sherwood said neither would be fit for the match at Wembley.

"Kyle might well have to report for England who are training at our training lodge before the match but he will not be fit enough to play," Sherwood said.

"But there is some good news for England too," he joked, "Christian Eriksen won't be playing for Denmark."

Walker, 23, has played 10 times for England, while Eriksen, 22, has played 42 times for his country, scoring four goals.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)