LONDON When Ipswich Town fan Ross Morgan Tweeted a picture of a fist-sized hole he punched in the ceiling celebrating his side's goal against Norwich City on Saturday it struck a chord with the scorer Paul Anderson.

So much so, in fact, that Anderson offered to pay for the damage.

"Tell me how much to fix it and I'll pay it mate," Anderson replied in a message on his Twitter account, before adding in a follow-up message: "Seriously let me know. It's my fault!"

Morgan, who was watching the playoff semi-final first leg at home on TV with friends, said he was "shocked" to receive the offer.

"It's a great gesture from him," he said. "I wasn't too happy because they'd (Norwich) just scored but then when Ando scored I just lost it.

"I went for a fist pump while jumping up at the same time. The next thing I knew I had gone through the ceiling."

The first leg ended 1-1 and the second game is at Norwich on Saturday with the winners going through to the final against Middlesbrough or Brentford with a Premier League spot at stake.

