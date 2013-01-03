Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON England defender Phil Jagielka could see out his career at Everton after signing a contract extension keeping him at the Premier League club until 2017.
Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Thursday that the 30-year-old centre-back had added two years to an existing deal that runs out at the end of the 2014-15 season.
"We are delighted Phil has agreed to commit his long term future here at Goodison Park," said chief executive Robert Elstone.
"Phil is a hugely important and influential player and I, like many Evertonians, look forward to seeing him play in a Blue shirt for many years to come."
Jagielka joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2007.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.