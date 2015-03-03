India close on victory as Jadeja shines
DHARAMSALA, India Ravindra Jadeja shone with bat and ball to put India in a commanding position to secure a series-clinching victory over Australia in the fourth and final test on Monday.
LONDON Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak has accepted the violent conduct charge handed out to him by the FA, his club Crystal Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.
He was charged for an apparent elbow to the head of West Ham United's Diafra Sakho in the second half of Palace's 3-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.
The incident was not seen by the match officials but West Ham manager Sam Allardyce said Jedinak deserved to be sent off.
Palace, who are 12th in the table, visit sixth-placed Southampton later on Tuesday.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Formula One entered a bold new era in Sunday's Australian season-opener with bigger tyres, faster cars and a winning Ferrari but the lack of overtaking is causing concern.