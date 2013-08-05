Stoke City's Cameron Jerome gestures during their Europa League soccer match against at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

LONDON Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome has been charged with breaching unspecified Football Association regulations on betting, the governing body said on Monday.

Jerome, a former England Under-21 player, has admitted the charges and a date for an independent hearing will be set "in due course", the FA said on its website.

Stoke, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season, said on their website that they would support the 26-year-old.

