McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome has been fined 50,000 pounds for breaching unspecified Football Association regulations on betting, the governing body announced on Wednesday.
"Jerome, who was also severely warned as to his future conduct, admitted a number of breaches of The FA's Betting Rules and requested a personal hearing which took place on Tuesday 13 August 2013," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).
The fine is subject to appeal and Stoke said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com) that there was no ban or suspension involved.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.