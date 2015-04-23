LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been charged with four alleged offences related to sex with an under-age girl, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

"Following an investigation by Durham Police, I have today authorised police to charge Adam Johnson, aged 27, with four offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003," said Gerry Wareham, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the North East, in a statement.

"The offences are alleged to have been committed on one girl aged 15 at the time."

Johnson, who has been capped 12 times by England, was initially arrested at his home on March 2 on suspicion of sex with an under-age girl. He will appear at Peterlee magistrates court on May 20.

The charges related to one alleged offence of sexual grooming, and three of sexual activity with a child. The alleged offences dated from Dec 30, 2014, to Feb 26 of this year.

Sunderland are currently 16th in the 20 team Premier League and only a point above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)