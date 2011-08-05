Allen on the mark again as Stoke see off Palace
Joe Allen scored a personal best sixth Premier League goal of the season as Stoke City secured a deserved 1-0 win over struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.
LONDON Serbia forward Milan Jovanovic has left Liverpool after just a season and returned to Belgium with Anderlecht, the English club announced on Friday.
Jovanic, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Standard Liege in July 2010, struggled to make an impact last term.
The 30-year-old was surplus to requirements after a raft of Liverpool signings in January and during the close season.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.