LONDON Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been included in the provisional England squad for this year's under-21 European Championship in the Czech Republic, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Kane, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, earned his first England senior cap in March when he scored within two minutes of coming on as a substitute against Lithuania.

"He's had a fantastic season first and foremost and he's been a big part of our team and I think that's important for all of the group," Southgate told a news conference.

Southgate has selected an initial 27-man squad which will be reduced to 23 before the team meet up on June 2 to begin their preparations for the tournament.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has been left out by Southgate following discussions over the left back's fitness with club manager Louis van Gaal.

Fellow United defender Phil Jones, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling were all eligible to play but not selected.

England are in the same group as Italy, Portugal and Sweden for the June 17 to 30 tournament.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)