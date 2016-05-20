LONDON Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he was looking forward to partnering Leicester City's Jamie Vardy when England play a Euro 2016 warm-up match against Turkey in Manchester on Sunday.

The two topped the Premier League scoring chart this season, Kane taking the Golden Boot with 25, one ahead of Vardy and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The three other strikers in manager Roy Hodgson's provisional squad for the Euros are unavailable for Sunday's game.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford are involved in Saturday's FA Cup final and Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge is being rested following the Europa League final.

"Whoever the manager wants to pick, we will be ready to go and try to score as many goals as we can," Kane said at the squad's Midlands training base.

"Jamie has had a fantastic season, so if we are playing together it will be very exciting. We are different types of player — he has got a lot of pace and can run in behind. That will probably allow me to drop off and get into space."

Tottenham were for a long time Leicester's closest rivals for the Premier League title before falling away and finishing third.

"We had a bit of banter over social media but everything is all good," said Kane.

"Winning the Golden Boot is always nice and something I’m proud of and very happy with."

After the Turkey game, England face Australia in Sunderland on May 27 and Portugal at Wembley on June 2.

Their opening European Championship match is against Russia in Marseille on June 11. They also face Wales and Slovakia in Group B.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)