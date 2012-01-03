Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Keane of Ireland hoists the championship trophy as the team celebrates their victory over the Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup soccer final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON Ireland skipper Robbie Keane, now playing for Major League Soccer champions LA Galaxy, returned to his former club Tottenham Hotspur to train on Monday while reports linked him with a loan move to Aston Villa.

Keane, 31, who will lead Ireland in the Euro 2012 finals in Ukraine and Poland, is planning to train with Spurs during January to maintain his fitness during the MLS close-season.

Spurs confirmed the arrangement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Monday but he could find himself playing for Aston Villa if the reported interest from manager Alex McLeish comes to fruition. McLeish came close to signing Keane last year when he was manager of Birmingham City and Keane was still at Spurs.

Keane's temporary move back to England continues a trend with his Galaxy team mate Landon Donovan spending two months on loan at Everton and New York Red Bulls striker Thierry Henry about to re-join his former club Arsenal on loan for two months.

David Beckham, another LA Galaxy player, has also trained at Arsenal and Spurs during the MLS break over the last two years.

