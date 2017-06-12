LONDON England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.

Burnley's Tom Heaton will start, with Stoke's Jack Butland playing the second half.

Southgate said it was always his intention to rest Joe Hart, who has been criticised for conceding two free kicks late on in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland.

"I am conscious of keeping people involved in the squad and giving them game time. Tom Heaton will start, and Jack Butland play the second half," he told a press conference.

Harry Kane will again captain the side against a France side expected to feature young Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a 112 million euro ($126 million) move to one of Europe's big clubs.

"Of all the countries we have played against at youth level, France are the most impressive in terms of depth of talent and athletic profile of their players, and Mbappe has excelled this season," said Southgate.

"We have seen him in the Champions League and he is an indication of their depth of talent."

Both teams will wear black armbands for the game and a minute's silent will precede kick-off in tribute to the victims of recent attacks in Manchester and London.

($1 = 0.8914 euros)

