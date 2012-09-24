Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
Liverpool's Martin Kelly hopes to return to action next year after injuring his knee in the English Premier League club's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, the defender said on Monday.
Kelly was forced off the pitch after falling awkwardly in the dying minutes of Sunday's match.
"What I can say is it's not the worst injury I've had and for sure I'll be fighting for my place next year when I'm back fitter and stronger," Kelly said on his Twitter account.
The form of the England defender has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Liverpool who are third from bottom without a win from their opening five games.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.