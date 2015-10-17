Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
LONDON Factbox on Everton's most successful manager Howard Kendall, who died on Saturday aged 69.
* Born on May 22, 1946 in County Durham
* Kendall began his playing career as a defender at Preston North End as an apprentice in 1961.
* He played over 100 matches at his first club, including the 1964 FA Cup final against West Ham United.
* In 1967 he moved to Everton where he switched to a midfield role.
* He won the top-flight first division title in 1970 and played over 200 matches for the club, scoring 30 goals.
* Kendall also played for Birmingham, Stoke and Blackburn Rovers.
* His first managerial post came at Blackburn in 1979 before moving to Everton two years later.
* He managed Everton in three spells beginning from 1981 to 1987, when he won two league titles in 1985 and 1987.
* Kendall also won the FA Cup in 1984 and the European Cup Winners Cup a year later.
* He returned to Everton twice more from 1990-93 and from 1997-98.
* He also managed Athletic Bilbao in Spain, Manchester City, Greek side Xanthi as well as Notts County and Sheffield United, and ended his career with a return to Greece at Ethnikos Piraeus.
* Everton said he passed away in hospital in Southport on Saturday at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.