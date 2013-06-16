Newcastle United's coach Joe Kinnear gestures during their Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle in this October 20, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Former Newcastle United manager Joe Kinnear has been approached by the Premier League club to become its new director of football on a three-year deal, he said on Sunday.

Kinnear was appointed at St James' Park after Kevin Keegan left the club in September 2008 but stepped aside in early 2009 due to heart problems.

"I'm as fit as a fiddle now. I'm delighted with the situation," the 66-year-old former Ireland international told Sky Sports News.

"I wanted to get my teeth into something in the Premiership. I think I am ideal for this situation."

Kinnear, who won just five of his 24 Premier League matches in charge of the club, is best known for his expletive-ridden rant during his first news conference as Newcastle manager.

The former Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Wimbledon boss swore 52 times at reporters who he felt had written negative and untruthful articles.

(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; Editing by Sonia Oxley)