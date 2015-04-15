LONDON Juergen Klopp is being tipped as Manchester City's next manager after announcing on Wednesday that he would be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season after seven years in charge.

With Manuel Pellegrini's future at Man City under scrutiny after his side's feeble defence of the Premier League title and another disappointing Champions League campaign, speculation is rife that Klopp will replace the Chilean.

Pellegrini has one more year left on his contract.

British bookmaker William Hill said Klopp, who captured two Bundesliga titles for Dortmund and reached the Champions League final, was 5-4 favourite to be the next Manchester City manager and quoted odds of 6-4 that his next club would be the English champions.

Klopp has also been linked with Real Madrid.

It is easy to see why Klopp is being linked with Man City.

He has bags of charisma, a proven record in the Champions League where City have struggled, speaks good English and plays an attacking brand of football.

The 47-year-old went on record last year he would be interested in working in the Premier League.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)