Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Manchester City's Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov was reported to have been questioned by police on Saturday after a complaint of racist abuse during a Premier League match at Newcastle United.
Media reports said two fans were understood to have been waving an Albanian flag as Kolarov, who came on as a substitute in the game, warmed up on the side of the pitch in the first half at St James' Park.
Local police said in a statement, without naming any player, that they had received "a report of racist language having been used" at the stadium during the match.
"Northumbria Police take such allegations extremely seriously and inquiries are ongoing into the incident," it added.
Majority-Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, of which it was formerly a province, in 2008 after the two Balkan sides fought a war in 1998-99. Serbia rejects the secession.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.