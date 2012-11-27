Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (R) challenges Chelsea's Fernando Torres during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge stadium in London November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be fit to lead his side in their Premier League match at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday, first-team coach David Platt said.

Kompany hurt his knee in City's Champions League draw with Real Madrid last week but played the full match against Chelsea on Sunday, despite being on crutches 48 hours before kickoff.

Platt told a news conference on Tuesday that two games in a week was not too much for the Belgium defender.

"Vinnie would have still been feeling the effects of the injury that he picked up last Wednesday in the (Chelsea) game but he got through the game and got through it very well," he said.

"There were no after effects, he iced it straight afterwards as a precaution. We don't really have any concerns for him for Wednesday night."

Gael Clichy (ankle) and Jack Rodwell (hamstring) remain sidelined for the champions, while Joleon Lescott is available.

